The Combine partners with Nebraska Startup Academy to support AgTech founders

Nebraska Startup Academy and The Combine announced a new partnership to offer accessible resources to agricultural entrepreneurs in Nebraska. Charlie Cuddy, co-founder, president and executive director of the Nebraska Startup Academy, said this partnership is the first of several similar collaborations in the works with entrepreneurial organizations in the community.

The partnership provides current or aspiring founders on the Nebraska Startup Academy platform a direct line to The Combine. Plus, provides a centralized resource hub for founders already in The Combine. Leaders of both organizations hope this will streamline the language and process, leading to greater levels of access and collaboration between them.

“The bigger picture goal is how do we ensure that when a founder in Nebraska builds a business plan, we’re speaking the same language,” said Cuddy. “When they go apply to The Combine, they’ve already done it.”

Nebraska Startup Academy is a 501(c) nonprofit organization seeking to develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state. It offers curriculum and networking opportunities to founders, investors and the wider community through their online platform and hosted events.

The Combine is an accelerator program through Invest Nebraska that supports high-growth entrepreneurs in food and agriculture across the state. Accepted companies receive expert-led mentoring and can use incubation space at the Nebraska Innovation Campus.

The Combine will use the Nebraska Startup Academy’s online platform to standardize its core curriculum in a centralized location for its incubator members only. In return, general Nebraska Startup Academy users can can connect with organizers and access a curated checklist of modules on the platform to better prepare themselves for The Combine’s application and services when accepted.

Josh DeMers, program manager of The Combine, said he is grateful for the streamlining of content and the encouraged community networking on Nebraska Startup Academy’s platform. He also emphasized The Combine team’s availability to chat in person regarding any question or idea.

“We are always open to having a coffee meeting or a call to learn more about your company,” said DeMers. “Don’t be shy to reach out. We’re here to help.”