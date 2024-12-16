Prairie Portraits: Megan Hunt

Meet Megan Hunt, Nebraska State Senator & Entrepreneur

How would you describe the startup culture in Nebraska?

I was proud to be part of Nebraska’s early days in cultivating our startup culture as a small business owner, building local companies that prioritize the community rather than venture-backed, high-growth tech models. What I have observed over the last 20 years in the industry is that entrepreneurs in Nebraska genuinely care about creating solutions that benefit their neighbors and improve quality of life, and there’s an underlying understanding that success should be shared.

This culture fosters an environment where collaboration is natural, and people support each other’s growth, knowing that thriving businesses can strengthen the entire community. It’s this sense of shared purpose and responsibility that makes Nebraska’s startup scene so inspiring and why I was so proud to be a part of it in its earlier days.

How do you balance taking risks and making calculated decisions in pursuit of innovation?

For me, it’s about aligning risks with purpose. If a risk has the potential to create positive change, solve real problems or lift others up, it’s one worth considering. But I don’t take risks just for the sake of disruption. They need to be grounded in a strategy that respects our resources and the well-being of those involved. I also think about the people we serve and ask, “Does this decision improve their lives or create value for the community?” When I can answer that with a clear “yes,” I know it’s worth moving forward, even if it’s a leap.

How do you define success and what metrics do you pay the most attention to?

My focus has always been on growing local businesses that have a lasting, positive impact rather than scaling quickly or aiming for high-growth returns. Success, to me, is grounded in creating something meaningful that genuinely serves people and contributes to Nebraska’s quality of life. That could mean seeing more engaged customers who are genuinely connected to our ethos, expanding partnerships with other local businesses, nonprofits or community organizations, or being able to reinvest in causes that matter to me, my staff and my customers. I look at financial health, but I also pay attention to customer feedback, community engagement and our ability to adapt and respond to local needs.

With that said, I’ll also quote my mentor Ernie Chambers who simply says “Success is doing what’s available for me to do.” When all is said and done, I know that if I did my best and I couldn’t have tried any harder to get a better outcome, I can accept that.

What are the top one or two challenges / opportunities Nebraska startups face?

Nebraska’s entrepreneurs are often community-focused small business owners—people like myself—who may not identify with the “startup” or “tech” label but who contribute significantly to our local economy and community. The challenge for us is that we’re frequently outside the funding and support systems created for tech startups, so we have to lean more on local support networks. However, I do think funding is a challenge for all Nebraska startups, especially for those that are more mission-driven or operate outside traditional, high-growth industries.

We’re often up against a system that favors big business or big returns, which makes it harder for community-focused startups and regular run-of-the-mill small businesses like mine to thrive. But there’s also an opportunity in this challenge. Nebraska’s sense of community can be a powerful tool for startups, as local networks and support systems run deep here. Businesses that embrace this and connect authentically with their communities instead of looking outside first for funding can build loyalty and support that doesn’t depend on outside investors.

What is one emerging industry or technology that you believe will have a significant impact on the Nebraska startup ecosystem in the next few years?

Ag-tech and sustainable energy solutions are going to be transformative for Nebraska. Agriculture is the heart of our economy, and startups that focus on sustainability — whether through advanced farming techniques, renewable energy or resource efficiency — will lead the way in making Nebraska’s agriculture not only more profitable, but also more resilient. These industries don’t just bring economic potential; they offer a way forward that respects our resources and helps our communities become more self-sustaining. As we face pressing issues like climate change, these kinds of innovations are more crucial than ever.