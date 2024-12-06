The AIM Institute announces new CEO

The AIM Institute announced Dala Alphonso as the new president and CEO of the Omaha-based nonprofit. Alphonso brings more than 25 years of experience as a technologist and executive.

Alphonso’s background includes work and educational experience in the Omaha metro area and beyond. Most recently he served as the chief information officer and executive vice president of energy integration at Greysoft Technologies — a company that offers technology services and solutions with the larger goal of creating job opportunities in Africa.

“I wholeheartedly support AIM’s mission to cultivate a robust and diverse tech community, as I am dedicated to fostering the development of the people in my network and beyond,” Alphonso said in a press release.

“I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the AIM team and stakeholders to promote AIM’s objectives.”

The AIM Institute is a nonprofit seeking to grow the region’s tech sector by building and supporting the tech workforce. The organization leads educational initiatives and programming for youth and adults and provides career coaching for those interested in the tech industry. AIM also hosts conferences like the Heartland Developers Conference and Big AI.

During Silicon Prairie Startup Week, the organization held its annual AIM Tech Awards to celebrate the achievements of local talent and those who have made a difference in the community.

“Dala’s extensive background in technology and leadership roles in IT services positions him well to take AIM to the next level in building the tech talent pipeline in our region,” said Ashok Fichadia, chair of the AIM Institute board of directors, in a press release.

“He has creative ideas to continue to help deliver the array of AIM programs and services that help individuals from all walks of life connect with tech or improve their technological expertise.”

Alphonso was preceded in the role by Renee Franklin.