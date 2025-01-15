Gener8tor launches free career skills training and placement services in Omaha and Lincoln

Gener8tor, a venture capital firm and accelerator, is launching free career skills training and placement services in Omaha and Lincoln. The program, named the Skills Accelerator Program, is designed to support underemployed and unemployed individuals in mid-level careers with job preparation, exploration and placement assistance. The program is self-paced and offered virtually. Applications close on Monday, January 20.

“In partnership with the State of Nebraska, we’re eager to diversify our candidate pool. Our upcoming cohort focuses on Project Management, IT Support/Help Desk and Data Analytics — high-demand fields with great earning potential,” said gener8tor Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Dorthy Johnson, in a press release.

The Skills Accelerator Program requires no prior experience or degree. The program will provide virtual learning opportunities, one-on-one coaching and comprehensive support to help participants enhance their resumes, cover letters, LinkedIn profiles, networking and more. In addition, the program offers job placement assistance and graduates will receive support when seeking employment.

The Skills Accelerator Program offers three key tracks that focus on high-demand fields:

Project Management: A 6-week program designed to prepare participants for the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification.

A 6-week program designed to prepare participants for the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification. IT Support/Help Desk: A 10-week training program that prepares participants for the CompTIA A+ certification, an industry-recognized credential.

A 10-week training program that prepares participants for the CompTIA A+ certification, an industry-recognized credential. Data Analytics: A 6-week course that covers data analysis concepts and exploration into data analysis software tools.

The program is suited for individuals with basic computer skills who can commit 15-20 hours per week to the program. Participants can expect comprehensive support, including ongoing job placement services, to help them transition into meaningful careers.

The program is fully funded through scholarships and public workforce development initiatives, meaning there is no cost to participants. Applications for the program are open through Monday, January 20.

Omaha applicants can apply here, and Lincoln applicants can apply here.