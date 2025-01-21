Kiewit Luminarium announces Mathew Sinclair as new CEO

Kiewit Luminarium has announced Mathew (Mat) Sinclair as its new CEO, starting February 18. Sinclair has more than 30 years of experience in museum management, education and community engagement, and will lead the Luminarium into its next chapter.

Sinclair’s appointment follows the interim leadership of Linda Brandl, who will continue to guide the organization until his arrival.

“Mat Sinclair is an outstanding leader with a strong track record of building collaborative, community-focused initiatives. His passion for creating hands-on, meaningful experiences in science and technology makes him the ideal CEO to drive Kiewit Luminarium’s mission forward,” said chair of Kiewit Luminarium’s board of directors Trent Demulling in a press release.

Opening in April 2023 and located on Omaha’s RiverFront, Kiewit Luminarium is a hub for exploration and discovery at the intersection of science, art and human perception. The science museum features more than 120 interactive exhibits, programs and activities designed to inspire curiosity and innovation.

“I am honored to join Kiewit Luminarium and look forward to working with our dedicated team, volunteers and community partners,” said Sinclair. “My goal is to cultivate a dynamic environment where curiosity thrives and visitors of all ages can discover the transformative power of science and technology.”

Most recently, Sinclair served as president and CEO of the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum in Reno. Under his leadership, The Discovery doubled its earned income and attendance, transformed its exhibits and became a nationally recognized center for hands-on STEM education. He also spearheaded a statewide study on expanding science outreach programs and created a peer coaching network for nonprofit leaders.

Under Sinclair’s leadership, Kiewit Luminarium aims to further expand its statewide outreach programs, create new collaborations and continue developing innovative exhibits that underscore the importance of STEM education in today’s world.