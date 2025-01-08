Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes new chair, board members; Current CEO announces departure

The Nebraska Chamber appointed a new chair and 11 new members to its Board of Directors for 2025. The organization also announced the upcoming departure of its current CEO.

The NE Chamber is the largest statewide business association, fostering economic and workforce growth and a competitive business climate in Nebraska. Joel Russell, president and CEO of Millard Lumber in Omaha will serve as chair for the 2025 term.

“I’m thrilled to take part in the NE Chamber’s mission on a deeper level this year as the 2025 board chair,” said Russell in a press release. “Together, we’ll continue to make Nebraska the best place to own, operate and grow a business through enhancing legislative policies and connecting with business leaders across the state.”

New board members are nominated by the current board and elected by the broader NE Chamber membership. Board members promote economic growth across the state and establish the association’s policies with input from members and 12 councils.

The following individuals begin their terms on the board this year.

Brook Aken , Manager of Economic Development at Omaha Public Power District, Omaha; Serving as Economic Development Chair

, Manager of Economic Development at Omaha Public Power District, Omaha; Serving as Economic Development Chair Cameron Arch , Associate General Counsel, Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska, Omaha; Serving as District 1 Representative

, Associate General Counsel, Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska, Omaha; Serving as District 1 Representative Matthew Burke , Director of Commercial Banking at FNBO, Omaha; Serving as Leadership Nebraska Chair

, Director of Commercial Banking at FNBO, Omaha; Serving as Leadership Nebraska Chair Bob Caldwell , EVP, Chief Administrative Officer at NEBCO Inc., Lincoln; Serving as District 2 Representative

, EVP, Chief Administrative Officer at NEBCO Inc., Lincoln; Serving as District 2 Representative Rex Fisher , Senior Vice President at HDR, Omaha; Serving as District 1 Representative

, Senior Vice President at HDR, Omaha; Serving as District 1 Representative Kyle Gilster , Office Managing Partner–Washington D.C. at Husch Blackwell LLP, Omaha; Serving as District 1 Representative

, Office Managing Partner–Washington D.C. at Husch Blackwell LLP, Omaha; Serving as District 1 Representative Amber Holle , Executive Director at Falls City Chamber of Commerce, Falls City; Serving as NE Chamber Association Chair

, Executive Director at Falls City Chamber of Commerce, Falls City; Serving as NE Chamber Association Chair Zac Holoch , President & CEO at Cornerstone Bank, York; Serving as District 4 Representative

, President & CEO at Cornerstone Bank, York; Serving as District 4 Representative Stephen Hornady , President at Hornady Manufacturing Company, Grand Island; Serving as District 5 Representative

, President at Hornady Manufacturing Company, Grand Island; Serving as District 5 Representative Jim Nolan, Vice President, Communications & Government Affairs at Mutual of Omaha–United of Omaha, Omaha; Serving as Appointed District 1 Director

“Our board represents a broad spectrum of business leaders and organizations across the state, and we’re thrilled to add these 11 individuals to further enhance our statewide presence,” said NE Chamber President Bryan Slone. “Our board is vital in helping us deliver on our mission of ensuring Nebraska’s business climate stays competitive and offers economic growth to Nebraska businesses.”

In a separate announcement, Slone said he intends to step down in June 2025 after the 109th Legislative Session.

“We have in place an excellent team at the NE Chamber with a good strategic vision and capable young leaders who are developing into extraordinary Chamber executives,” Slone said.

“This is a good time for the NE Chamber to make this kind of transition and I am very confident in the future of this organization.”

The NE Chamber Board has appointed a search committee to hire Slone’s replacement. Interested applicants should send any requests for additional information, or letters of application and their resume to the NE Chamber Search Committee at nechambersearch@gpcom.com.