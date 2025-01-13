Prairie Portraits: Jasmin McGinnis

Meet Jasmin McGinnis, Founder & CEO @ Cup of Coa Inc. / Co-owner @ Barista’s Daily Grind

How would you describe the startup culture in Nebraska?

The startup culture in Nebraska is incredibly vibrant and full of potential. More and more people are realizing that you don’t have to leave the state to grow a successful business — there are tremendous opportunities right here. The cost of living in Nebraska is a major advantage, allowing founders to stretch resources further while focusing on innovation and growth.

What truly sets Nebraska apart, though, is the “Midwest nice” mentality. People here are genuinely eager to help, whether it’s making connections, collaborating or finding ways to build synergies. There’s a strong sense of community and a willingness to lift each other up, which creates a supportive and collaborative environment for entrepreneurs. It’s an exciting time to be part of the startup scene here. I think we’re only just beginning to tap into the full potential of what Nebraska has to offer.

How do you balance taking risks and making calculated decisions in pursuit of innovation?

Balancing risk and calculated decision-making is definitely a challenge, but I think it starts with understanding your own tendencies. As a Midwesterner, I think we naturally lean toward being more conservative and risk-averse, so when I’m faced with big decisions, my first instinct is to ask, “What’s the worst-case scenario?” Often, I realize that my fears are just that — fears. By assessing who or what might be impacted if things don’t work out, I can make more grounded decisions.

I’m also a big believer in collaboration. I know I don’t have all the answers, so I lean on the expertise of others to help me workshop problems. By surrounding myself with the right people and staying open to feedback, I’m better equipped to pivot quickly when things don’t go as planned.

That said, there are moments when I have to trust my gut. When I started Cup of Coa, many people didn’t fully understand what I was building or why it was necessary. Some dismissed it as a “cute little business,” but scaling a global brand is never quaint or simple, no matter what the product is. Having a clear vision of the future I wanted for Cup of Coa — and not losing sight of that — gave me the confidence to take risks and embrace innovation when the opportunities arose. It’s about finding that balance between trusting your instincts and being prepared to adapt along the way.

How do you define success and what metrics do you pay the most attention to?

For me, success is about more than profitability — though that’s certainly important. My definition of success is probably different from many other founders because it’s rooted in how I feel about myself and the impact I’m making when I look in the mirror at the end of the day.

It’s about the people around me: Do the people who work for me feel inspired? Are they happy, fulfilled, and challenged in ways that help them grow? If the answer is yes, then I feel I’ve succeeded. But success isn’t just about my company — it’s about maintaining my values and relationships. If Cup of Coa thrives, but I lose sight of being a good friend or family member, then I don’t consider that a win.

I also built Cup of Coa with a purpose: to help coffee shop owners succeed. The greatest reward is hearing that people enjoy my product and that it’s making their lives or businesses more enjoyable.

While I do track traditional metrics like profitability and growth, the most meaningful “metrics” for me are employee satisfaction, positive feedback from customers and the ability to maintain my personal integrity and relationships. That’s how I define success.

What are the top one or two challenges / opportunities Nebraska startups face?

One of the biggest challenges Nebraska startups face is that many people simply aren’t aware of all the incredible resources and tools available to them. Programs, accelerators, funding opportunities and mentorship networks exist, but they’re often underutilized because founders either don’t know about them or don’t realize how accessible they are. Bridging this gap in awareness could unlock so much untapped potential in the Nebraska startup ecosystem.

At the same time, this challenge presents a huge opportunity. As more founders discover these resources, we have the chance to grow a vibrant entrepreneurial community that supports innovation and collaboration. The unique combination of Nebraska’s cost of living and the genuine “Midwest nice” mentality makes it easier for startups to connect, build relationships and create sustainable growth. By increasing awareness and participation in these resources, Nebraska startups can flourish and make a significant impact on the larger entrepreneurial landscape.

What is one emerging industry or technology that you believe will have a significant impact on the Nebraska startup ecosystem in the next few years?

While it may not be a groundbreaking answer, I truly believe AI will continue to have a transformative impact on the Nebraska startup ecosystem in the coming years. AI is already driving innovation across every aspect of the ecosystem, whether we realize it or not.

While some express fear about its broader implications, I see AI as a kind of modern reformation. As founders and businesses learn to use these tools responsibly and effectively, the potential for positive growth is limitless. AI offers opportunities to streamline operations, improve decision-making and unlock new efficiencies that can help Nebraska startups compete on a global scale.

The key will be education and adoption — helping more people understand how to harness AI as a tool rather than seeing it as a threat. Once that happens, I believe we’ll see Nebraska startups grow and innovate at an unprecedented pace.