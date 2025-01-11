Recurring Startup Events Guide

The Nebraska startup ecosystem has a variety of organized events to bring entrepreneurs, experts, community members and resources together in one space. Here is a list of current weekly and monthly gatherings open to the public that encourage collaboration and innovation across the state.

Weekly Events

1 Million Cups (1MC) Grand Island

When: Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center, 407 West 3rd Street, Grand Island

What: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to scheduled presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network and share resources in the region.

Cost: Free

More Info: 1MC Grand Island’s website, Facebook and SourceLink page

1 Million Cups Lincoln

When: Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Where: The Barnyard (basement level) at Fuse Coworking, 151 North 8th Street, Lincoln

What: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to scheduled presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network and share resources in the region.

Cost: Free

More Info: 1MC Lincoln’s website and LinkedIn

1 Million Cups Omaha

When: Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Speaker starts at 9 a.m.

Where: The Ashton Building at Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Avenue, Omaha

What: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to scheduled presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network and share resources in the region.

Cost: Free

More Info: 1MC Omaha’s website, LinkedIn and SourceLink page

1 Million Cups Norfolk

When: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Intersect Coworking and Incubator, 509 West Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk

What: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to scheduled presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network and share resources in the region.

Cost: Free

More Info: 1MC Norfolk’s website, Facebook and SourceLink page

Legal Office Hours for Startups by Baird Holm

When: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (After 1MC Omaha)

Where: The Ashton Building at Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Avenue, Omaha

What: Entrepreneurs can talk directly with attorneys of Baird Holm to receive generalized input on business-related legal topics and issues.

Cost: Free

More info: Baird Holm’s LinkedIn

Tech Training Wheels

When: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (After 1MC Omaha)

Where: The Ashton Building at Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Avenue, Omaha

What: Organized by Appsky and Omaha Data Science Academy, participants can meet with industry experts to ask questions about product development, proof of concept, launching a tech startup and general topics in the tech industry.

Cost: Free

More info: 1MC Omaha’s LinkedIn

VC Office Hours

When: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Following 1MC Omaha)

Where: The Ashton Building at Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Avenue, Omaha

What: Hosted by MOVE Venture Capital and the Nebraska Startup Academy, the event allows founders and investors to network, receive feedback and find resources to move forward with their current ventures.

Cost: Free

More info: NSA’s SourceLink page

B.A.I.L. Open Office Hours

When: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: GROW Nebraska Women’s Business Center, 5421 North 103rd Street, Suite 200, Omaha

What: Get insights to grow your business from an assembled group of experienced business bankers, accountants, business insurance agents and legal representatives. No appointment required.

Cost: Free

More info: GROW Nebraska Women’s Business Center’s website and SourceLink page

Founders and Friends Weekly Happy Hour

When: Fridays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Bierhaus Maisschaler in the Haymarket in Lincoln, 151 North 8th Street, Lincoln

What: A weekly happy hour for founders and ecosystem members to socialize and connect.

Cost: Free

More Info: StartupLNK’s SourceLink Nebraska page or reaching out to Kathy I. Andersen at kandersen@selectlincoln.org

MakeShift Maker Meetup

When: Mondays, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: MakeShift, 1135 North 22nd Street, Lincoln

What: A community gathering where creatives collaborate on their ideas, share their projects and exchange insights to improve them. The space includes workshops for crafting, computer labs for coding and a tool and book library for accessing necessary equipment.

Cost: Free

More Info: MakeShift’s website and SourceLink page

Nebraska Startup Academy (NSA) Startup Standup

When: Thursdays, 9 a.m.

Where: NSA’s online platform

What: A weekly online meeting where participants can check in and announce the tasks they have planned for the day. It’s an opportunity to discuss the progress and challenges they are facing with their startups and to keep each other accountable.

Cost: Free, but you have to sign up for the platform

More info: NSA’s website and LinkedIn

Open Coffee at Crescent Moon

When: Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Where: Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket, 140 North 8th Street, Lincoln

What: A casual, weekly opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors and other members of the startup community to network and socialize.

Cost: Free

More Info: StartupLNK’s SourceLink page

The Weekly Perk Networking Coffee Group

When: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Parkway Plaza, 4471 41st Avenue, Columbus

What: With the goals of expanding personal and business networks and learning from one another, the meetup features a new topic and guest speaker each week. Organizers invite attendees from all industries and stages to participate.

Cost: Free

More info: The Weekly Perk’s Facebook group

Monthly Events

AI Omaha

When: First Thursday of the month

Where: Varies based on event and sponsor

What: A public group aimed at creating a supportive space for those interested in artificial intelligence to share insights and learn the latest trends and developments.

Cost: Free

More info: AI Omaha’s LinkedIn, Meetup page

Business Connect

When: Third Wednesday of the month, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center, 407 West 3rd Street, Grand Island

What: A networking group to unlock opportunities, build connections and ignite growth in the Grand Island business community. Bring your lunch.

Cost: Free

More Info: GROW Nebraska calendar

E-Commerce & Friends Meetup

When: Last Thursday of the month, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Elevator Co-Warehousing and Community, 1402 Jones Street, Omaha

What: A meetup to bring together entrepreneurs, business owners and community members to mingle with experts in the e-commerce space.

Cost: Free

More info: Elevator’s website

Free Coworking Days at Elevator Co-Warehousing

When: First Monday of every month, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Elevator Co-Warehousing and Community – Omaha, 1402 Jones Street, Omaha

What: The coworking space is open to the public, allowing participants to network, work and enjoy the available amenities.

Cost: Free

More info: Elevator’s website

Idea Pub: Morning Edition

When: Last Thursday of every month at 9 a.m.

Where: Atrium of the Durham Research Center II building on UNMC’s campus, 550 South 45th Street, Omaha

What: Sponsored and hosted by UNeMed, the event aims to connect UNMC and UNO entrepreneurs with resources in the larger Nebraska ecosystem. Participants can expect to network, listen to speakers and take part in office hours with UNeMed staff and MOVE Venture Capital.

Cost: Free

More info: UNeMed’s website

Launch CB Startup Scene

When: Roughly once a month

Where: Volunteering businesses throughout Council Bluffs

What: With the goal of growing the startup scene in Council Bluffs and Southwest Iowa, the event series brings together entrepreneurs and small business owners to network and listen to presentations. Organized by the Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation (ASIC).

Cost: Free

More Info: Launch CB Startup Scene’s Meetup page

Legal Small Bites

When: First Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. (After 1MC Omaha)

Where: The Ashton Building at Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Avenue, Omaha

What: Presented by Baird Holm LLP, attorneys lead educational, topic-specific sessions with legal insights for entrepreneurs. Attorneys will discuss concepts like intellectual property and employee benefits. Questions are welcome.

Cost: Free

More info: Baird Holm’s LinkedIn

Omaha Empowerment Breakfast

When: First Friday of the month, 7 a.m.

Where: 3717 South 120th Street, Omaha

What: Networking event with scheduled speakers for business owners and professionals. It’s an opportunity for small business owners to connect with large businesses and agencies.

Cost: $22 advance registration; $27 for walk-ins

More info: Omaha Empowerment Breakfast’s website`

Rising: The NEW Manager Meetup

When: First Thursday of every month, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: LinkedIn Offices, 13033 Pierce Street, Omaha

What: A monthly gathering to support and build skills for individuals in leadership positions. Participants can expect networking opportunities, expert speakers and feedback from coaches.

Cost: Free, registration required

More Info: Rising’s website and LinkedIn

SCALE Omaha

When: Third Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Modus Coworking, 1901 Howard Street, Omaha

What: Learn from successful entrepreneurs who share their stories and insights. These events are meant to bring together the startup community and those interested in seeing tech grow in Omaha.

Cost: Free, registration required

More info: Scale Omaha’s website and LinkedIn

Women in Technology of the Heartland (WITH)

When: Third Tuesday of the month

Where: Various locations in Omaha based on event and sponsor

What: A networking forum aimed at supporting women and advancing their careers in technology.

Cost: Free

More info: WITH’s LinkedIn, Meetup page and website

The events listed here are compiled from SourceLink Nebraska and startup community members. Know of a recurring startup event in Nebraska that should be on the list? Let us know.