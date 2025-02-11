Four Nebraska innovators join Pipeline’s 2025 cohort

A new class of founders has been named to the 2025 Pipeline cohort. Four out of the 27 chosen for the Pipeline Fellowship and the Pipeline Pathfinder join from Nebraska, a regional fellowship program known for identifying high-growth founders and helping them scale.

Pipeline, a Kansas City-based program and network for high-performing entrepreneurs based in the Midwest. Through its no-equity fellowship, Pipeline invests in entrepreneurial leaders, helping them build global businesses while creating meaningful jobs in their communities.

The Pipeline Fellowship

Each year, Pipeline selects a cohort of high-growth entrepreneurs from across the Midwest for a year-long fellowship. This includes four, three-day modules covering business models, financials, customer discovery, and more. Fellows receive expert guidance from Pipeline’s network of national advisors, developing the leadership skills and industry connections needed to scale their ventures globally.

One Nebraska founder is participating:

Jessica Queen, Omedus

Omedus is developing the StatPatch™, a medical monitoring device that automates triage in mass casualty situations, overcrowded emergency rooms and even active combat zones. The technology aims to streamline emergency care and save lives. Omedus was voted the People’s Choice Winner at the 2024 Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition.

The Pipeline Pathfinder

The Pathfinder program is aimed at early-stage entrepreneurs from underserved communities including women, minority or rural founders. The program is designed for those founders who are still working a full-time job while building their startup. Pathfinder involves four two-day modules offering practical tools in areas such as financial planning, customer acquisition and business model validation — all delivered by Pipeline’s mentors and advisors.

Three Nebraska founders are participating:

Claudia Muñoz-Nájar, Build Más

Build Más is a bilingual platform designed to support Hispanic-owned contracting businesses in the $2 trillion construction sector. By simplifying project estimations and maximizing profitability, Muñoz-Nájar’s team is helping small contractors compete at scale. Build Más participated in the most recent NMotion cohort in fall 2024.

Disohrted Vintage repurposes and upcycles new and preloved garments, offering one-of-a-kind pieces that reduce waste from the fast-fashion industry. Ohrt’s creative approach brings a fresh and sustainable perspective to fashion in Nebraska and beyond.

Quantum Qool uses a patented ultrafast laser process to boost thermal management in electronics such as microprocessors, batteries and spacecraft. Its technology helps components run more efficiently and last longer, crucial in today’s high-powered world. Quantum Qool was a member of the NMotion 2023 Growth Accelerator.

Read the stories from Startland News for more information on the entrepreneurs in the 2025 class of Pipeline Fellows and Pipeline Pathfinders.