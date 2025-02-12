Lincoln-based startup Beehive Industries acquired by government technology company CivicPlus

CivicPlus announced the acquisition of Lincoln-based software startup Beehive Industries in mid-January. According to the announcement, CivicPlus sought Beehive Industries’ asset management and utility-billing solutions in order to meet customers’ evolving needs by providing comprehensive resources in a single tech stack.

Founded in 2011, Beehive Industries developed software for public asset management. The software assists with collecting, consolidating and organizing data to assist local governments with the decision-making behind city and community infrastructure, such as wastewater treatment and permitting.

“This acquisition reinforces our dedication to supporting local governments and the residents they serve,” said Beehive Industries CEO Mac Rogers.

CivicPlus Vice President of Product Management Aaron Pierce said via email that the company was aware of Beehive Industries due to customer overlap and the Nebraska startup building an integration with CivicPlus’ government CRM software. He said the entire Beehive team is joining CivicPlus, including product and technology, sales, customer-facing team members and leadership.

“Beehive’s success is driven by expertise, passion and dedication to serving local government,” said Pierce. “Beehive customers will see that continuity through this transition, as well as benefiting from the expanded (award-winning) team here at CivicPlus.”

CivicPlus, a government technology company based in Kansas, aims to support the interactions and relationships between residents and local governments with its own software solutions. The company offers a platform and various products for government functions, including municipal websites, mass notification systems and the management of municipal codes.

“Beehive’s robust software solutions, dedicated team members and commitment to building strong customer relationships align with CivicPlus’ vision, helping us create a tailored and impactful suite of solutions,” said CivicPlus CEO Brian Rempe. “Together, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

CivicPlus declined to disclose how much the company paid for the acquisition.