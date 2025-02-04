Silicon Prairie News

NMotion powered by gener8tor bids farewell to two full time team members

NMotion Managing Director Nate Clark and Program Manager Scott Kintner have taken on new opportunities in the Midwest startup ecosystem. The change comes in advance of the soon-to-be-announced news of the NMotion Spring 2025 accelerator cohort companies.

Ben Goeser

Scott Kintner (left) and Nate Clark (right) onstage at the NMotion Showcase during the kick off of 2024 Silicon Prairie Startup Week. Photo by Ben Goeser.

NMotion powered by gener8tor announced in its January monthly newsletter the departure of two core team members. Managing Director Nate Clark and Program Manager Scott Kintner have stepped down to pursue other opportunities. 

According to the newsletter, Clark is joining Omaha-based startup Workshop, and Kintner is joining the Great Lakes Accelerator powered by gener8tor. 

Scott Henderson, general partner at NMotion, expressed his gratitude for the impact of the two team members, including their recent efforts with the upcoming NMotion Spring 2025 accelerator cohort. 

“Thanks to the work of Nate Clark and Scott Kintner, we had our highest number of applications ever,” said Henderson. “We had 239 in total with 88 coming from Nebraska and the surrounding states. Once we get all the paperwork signed, we’ll reveal the founders and startups.”

NMotion is a Nebraska-based accelerator program that offers resources and opportunities to startups in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.nmotion.co.

See the companies in the most recent cohort from the NMotion Fall 2024 accelerator and learn more about the 12-week program. Stay tuned for an introduction to the spring cohort later this month.

