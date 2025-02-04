NMotion powered by gener8tor bids farewell to two full time team members

NMotion powered by gener8tor announced in its January monthly newsletter the departure of two core team members. Managing Director Nate Clark and Program Manager Scott Kintner have stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

According to the newsletter, Clark is joining Omaha-based startup Workshop, and Kintner is joining the Great Lakes Accelerator powered by gener8tor.

Scott Henderson, general partner at NMotion, expressed his gratitude for the impact of the two team members, including their recent efforts with the upcoming NMotion Spring 2025 accelerator cohort.

“Thanks to the work of Nate Clark and Scott Kintner, we had our highest number of applications ever,” said Henderson. “We had 239 in total with 88 coming from Nebraska and the surrounding states. Once we get all the paperwork signed, we’ll reveal the founders and startups.”

NMotion is a Nebraska-based accelerator program that offers resources and opportunities to startups in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.nmotion.co.

See the companies in the most recent cohort from the NMotion Fall 2024 accelerator and learn more about the 12-week program. Stay tuned for an introduction to the spring cohort later this month.