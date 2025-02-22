Speakers needed for the 2025 Pitch Black Conference

The Midlands African Chamber (MAC) is seeking speakers for breakout sessions during the upcoming 2025 Pitch Black Conference on June 27, 2025. Industry experts, business and community leaders and inspirational storytellers are invited to apply to present.

Pitch Black is a conference that seeks to grow and support entrepreneurship within Black and minority communities in Nebraska and throughout the Midwest. The event is an opportunity for emerging entrepreneurs to network with potential investors, mentors and resource providers to develop their businesses and startups.

Applications to speak are due March 15. For more information on the submission process, click the following link for MAC’s website.

Another highlight of the conference is the Pitch Black competition, a business pitch competition for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) entrepreneurs with a grand prize of $10,000 in funding, as well as additional coaching and resources provided by MAC.

You can read SPN’s coverage of the 2024 Pitch Black event here.