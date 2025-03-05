5 Things: Tech Talk with Werner EVP & CIO Daragh Mahon

Tech Nebraska, the state’s first tech trade association, launched the first in its new series — Tech Talks — at Werner Enterprises. The event featured Werner EVP and CIO Daragh Mahon discussing how technology has transformed his career and the logistics industry.

Below are five key takeaways from Mahon’s talk:

1. Every company is a tech company

Mahon emphasized that “every company is a tech company now,” a perspective shaped by his journey. He began his career as a truck driver, but soon found himself drawn to the tech side of logistics during the early 2000s, working on SAP implementations and eventually assisting his employers in virtualizing the servers for the entire development organization. Today, Werner’s operations depend on complex software platforms and data analytics, showcasing how integral technology has become, even in traditional industries like trucking.

2. AI is driving change

Werner is actively experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) across multiple facets of the business. From conversational AI tools that streamline driver communications to potential AI-driven hiring solutions, Mahon sees AI as a pivotal force that can automate mundane tasks and free employees for more streamlined work.

3. Safety and security come first

Mahon clarified that safety and security are not negotiable. Werner invests heavily in tech-based safety solutions like forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control and automatic braking. They also use communication devices like tablets and an electronic logging device (ELD) to track hours of service and ensure drivers are operating safely. But technology also adds vulnerabilities. Mahon said cybersecurity is paramount, given the sensitive data and real-time systems Werner uses daily. He urged companies of all sizes to treat cyber threats as a question of “when, not if.”

4. Nebraska’s tech ecosystem has momentum

Mahon speaks highly of Nebraska’s growing potential. He noted that cities like Atlanta and Austin offer valuable lessons, but he believes Nebraska can forge its own path by fostering homegrown innovation. Mahon also pointed to local startup communities and the collaborative work between corporations and emerging ventures as proof that Nebraska’s tech ecosystem is both vibrant and expanding.

5. Collaboration is key to innovation

Mahon emphasized the significance of partnerships with tech vendors, startups and academic institutions. Nebraska’s tech community can create solutions that benefit everyone by sharing knowledge and resources. “We want to be the best and safest,” said Mahon, referencing Werner’s mission to provide world-class supply chain solutions. He explained that collaboration accelerates progress and fosters creative problem-solving.

Tech Nebraska will host the next Tech Talk on April 17 featuring Nelnet CTO Danielle Egr at the new Catalyst co-working space. You can register here.