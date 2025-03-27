AIM Institute revives the Infotec conference this spring

After going virtual in 2020 and 2021, and then taking a three year hiatus, Infotec is making a return. The business and technology conference is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 5 at the Kiewit Luminarium in Omaha.

The event is targeted for business and technology professionals, entrepreneurs, startup founders, community leaders, policy makers, educators and students. The team behind Infotec said it’s for anyone interested in learning about the latest advancements in tech and how to leverage tools to stay ahead of the competition. The event will also explore how Nebraska can become a leader in the industry.

The conference is produced by the AIM Institute, an Omaha-based nonprofit organization with the mission to grow the region’s tech sector by building and supporting its tech workforce.

AIM Vice President of Tech Community Development Monika Philp said that conference attendees will engage in networking opportunities, tech demos, a startup showcase and breakout sessions. Artificial intelligence and automation, as well as employee upskilling and retention will be primary themes of the event.

Attendees at AIM Institute’s 2024 Heartland Developers Conference and BIG AI. Photo by Ben Goeser.

“Infotec has been a cornerstone of Nebraska’s tech scene,” said Philp. “It has been a catalyst for innovation, collaboration and business growth, and this year’s return represents the fresh energy ignited by recent changes in technology.”

Philp said Infotec took a pause after its series of virtual conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the return of the conference can be partly attributed to the leadership of AIM’s new CEO Dala Alphonso and his 2025 goal of reconnecting the organization with stakeholders and the community.

“It really takes everybody working together to support economic growth, workforce development and innovation in Nebraska,” said Philp.

The submission deadline for prospective speakers is March 30. Early bird ticket sales end March 31. Philp said free tickets are available to students, and there may be a virtual option for attendees. You can learn more about the conference, how to attend and how to apply to speak by going to the Infotec 2025 website.