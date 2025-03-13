Meet the Team: Ben Goeser, Daily Reporter

I’m the new daily reporter at Silicon Prairie News. I started out as an intern for the publication last summer, so people might have seen me at 1 Million Cups or at conferences untangling a tiny microphone or stuffing my face with a free donut.

I never was really a part of the entrepreneurial world growing up. Instead, I always loved storytelling, especially around the dinner table during holiday gatherings with my family from Omaha and nearby Harlan, Iowa. That passion later developed into studying English, history and journalism at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, as well as a fun side gig in local radio.

I started at SPN to try to develop my experience and resume, but I ended up with a lot more than that. The internship opened my eyes to the world of startups and innovation happening in my own backyard. Beyond getting to know the team and sharing jokes about my lacking cooking skills — I’d never considered buying seasonings until sitting in this newsroom — I’ve really enjoyed learning about the experiences of founders and leaders in the community.

I have come to understand that startups are often times a founder’s life — their life’s passion. Many are trying to solve real problems in cool ways, and I like being able to showcase their journeys, trials and successes. Like any good story, their experiences provide lessons and opportunities for state pride. I wanted to continue to share them, so I applied to stay.

I’m always happy to hear more stories, so never hesitate to reach out to me or come talk to me at local events. I also enjoy discovering Omaha hidden gems and figuring out what else I can make beyond pasta, so feel free to send me those recommendations, too.