Meet the Team: Cally Nguyen, SPN Social Media Intern

I am the social media intern at Silicon Prairie News. I was born in Da Nang, Vietnam and moved to the United States at 7 years old. Growing up, I’ve always enjoyed making content on social media. I found myself always experimenting with different hobbies of mine and eventually creating social media accounts for them and finding a community with the same interests.

I find joy in making content, seeing all the designs come together, and seeing the analytics after posting is always intriguing. I was the social media manager and graphic designer for UNO’s Southeast Asian Organization and ran multiple campaigns for our events.

Right now, I am currently an event planning member of Maverick Productions at UNO where I help plan large-scale events on campus. Being involved in these organizations has really helped me gain the experience and insight to what I need for the real world. I’m very excited to be working with SPN and being a part of a new community.

Outside of work and school, I really like scrapbooking because it is basically graphic design but on paper. I love seeing all my memories come together aesthetically. I also love listening to music (specifically R&B) and singing.