DARO, a biotech startup in Lincoln, has raised $1.1 million to bolster its livestock disease detection technology. By spotting infections early, producers can keep their herds healthier and operations running smoothly.

The funding will be used to scale DARO’s pilot programs with pork producers and veterinary teams to further develop its disease forecasting and genomics platform and hire more talent.

