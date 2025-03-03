Prairie Portraits 2.0 — It’s your turn to ask the questions

The Prairie Portraits series asks founders, funders and community builders from the startup ecosystem to share their perspective on the state of innovation and entrepreneurship in Nebraska. After more than a year of asking the same five questions, it’s time for a refresh.

What burning questions do you have for entrepreneurs and innovators in Nebraska? What do you want to learn about their journey or perspective? Do you know someone who should be featured? The team is always looking for suggestions from the community.

Stay tuned for the relaunch of Prairie Portraits, complete with new questions, later this spring.

Email tips@siliconprairienews.com, or leave a comment to share your ideas for questions or people to feature.