Silicon Prairie News

SUBSCRIBE

MENU

Prairie Portraits 2.0 — It’s your turn to ask the questions

Help SPN come up with new questions for Prairie Portraits Q&As. The Prairie Portraits series features founders, funders and community builders from Nebraska’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. What do you want to know from the community?

SPN Newsroom

·

The Prairie Portraits series asks founders, funders and community builders from the startup ecosystem to share their perspective on the state of innovation and entrepreneurship in Nebraska. After more than a year of asking the same five questions, it’s time for a refresh.

What burning questions do you have for entrepreneurs and innovators in Nebraska? What do you want to learn about their journey or perspective? Do you know someone who should be featured? The team is always looking for suggestions from the community.

Stay tuned for the relaunch of Prairie Portraits, complete with new questions, later this spring.

Email tips@siliconprairienews.com, or leave a comment to share your ideas for questions or people to feature.

Thanks to our sponsor

AIM Institute

Become an SPN sponsor »
Meet our sponsors »

Channels:

Share

Subscribe to SPN

Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

More from Silicon Prairie News

Subscribe

Silicon Prairie News
weekly newsletter

Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.