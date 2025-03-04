Tech Nebraska expands leadership with 2025 advisory board

Tech Nebraska announced the members of its 2025 advisory board, appointing 22 technology leaders from some of the state’s largest companies. This group will guide strategic initiatives, advocate for tech-friendly public policies and promote growth in Nebraska’s rapidly expanding technology sector.

“It’s an exciting time for Tech Nebraska as we welcome several new leaders to our 2025 advisory board,” Executive Director Laurel Oetken said in a press release. “We’ve been fortunate to have incredible leadership from many of our board members since our organization’s formation. Each of these leaders brings a unique perspective and expertise that

Kiewit Chief Information Officer Chris Dill, will continue as board chair after beginning his term last year.

The newly appointed advisory board members for 2025 are:

Katie Curtis , Chief Information Officer at Great Plains Communications

, Chief Information Officer at Great Plains Communications Danielle Egr , Chief Technology Officer at Nelnet

, Chief Technology Officer at Nelnet Matt Harper , Chief Information and Security Officer at Monolith

, Chief Information and Security Officer at Monolith Shreejit Nair , Chief Information Officer at Ameritas

, Chief Information Officer at Ameritas Perry Severson, Chief Operating Officer at Pinnacle Bank

The existing board members, who serve industries ranging from infrastructure to finance, are:

Bret Blackman , Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at University of Nebraska System

, Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at University of Nebraska System Brody Deren , Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Trility

, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Trility Shannon Eggert , Senior Vice President of Business Services at Valmont

, Senior Vice President of Business Services at Valmont Dan Harbeke , Regional Head of External Affairs and Public Policy at Google

, Regional Head of External Affairs and Public Policy at Google Dan Hoffman , Chief Executive Officer, Invest Nebraska

, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Nebraska Allie Hopkins , Global Server Operations Area Lead at Google

, Global Server Operations Area Lead at Google Rahul Jalali , Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Union Pacific

, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Union Pacific Daragh Mahon , Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Werner Enterprises

, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Werner Enterprises Jeremy Reinoehl , Chief Information Officer at Tenaska

, Chief Information Officer at Tenaska Stef Seger , Community Development Regional Manager at Meta

, Community Development Regional Manager at Meta Kent Sona , Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Nebraska Methodist Health System

, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Nebraska Methodist Health System David Tomlinson , Chief Information Officer at Scoular

, Chief Information Officer at Scoular Ryan Wade , Software Solutions Director at Lutz

, Software Solutions Director at Lutz Erin Waggoner , Senior Manager of State Government Affairs at Verizon

, Senior Manager of State Government Affairs at Verizon Justin Webster , Chief Technology Officer at HDR

, Chief Technology Officer at HDR Steve Westerman, Vice President at Cox Business

Tech Nebraska was created in 2023 by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Its advisory board meets bimonthly and aims to bring together technology partners, champion a diverse and inclusive workforce and advocate for pro-growth, tech-oriented public policies.

You can read about several of Tech Nebraska’s priority bills for the 109th Nebraska Legislative Session in the story on SPN.