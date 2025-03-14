Two Omaha startups are joining forces to modernize digital evidence management for law enforcement and child advocacy centers. Digital evidence management startup Guardify, formerly known as VidaNyx, announced that it will acquire Engage Vision in order to integrate its video analytics technology into Guardify’s core platform.

Engage Vision started in 2022 with a focus on providing retail analytics leveraging existing security camera footage. Now, the startup will apply its technology to developing AI-powered video analysis, automated object detection and real-time analytics for Guardify’s suite of solutions.

Don’t miss the chance to nominate your favorite Nebraska entrepreneurs, innovators and advocates for the 2025 Entrepreneur Awards. The Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship at UNL is seeking nominations for Entrepreneur Awards until March 24. Winners will be recognized at the New Venture Competition on April 15.