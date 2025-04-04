Six Nebraska counties approved as Governor-Designated HUBZones for economic development

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently approved six Nebraska counties as HUBZone counties for 2025 through the petition of Gov. Jim Pillen. The counties are Box Butte, Dodge, Frontier, Howard, Knox and Sherman.

According to the SBA, the HUBZone program fosters small business growth in regions described as “historically underutilized business zones.” Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other federal agencies, as well as definitions established by Congress, these areas may display rates of higher unemployment, lower income levels, smaller populations or have been significantly impacted by a declared disaster.

HUBZones are characterized under six different designations, each with its own criteria. The SBA recently approved the six Nebraska counties as Governor-Designated Areas, which a state governor petitions for. The initiative targets rural regions outside of urbanized zones with populations of 50,000 or less. These areas also demonstrate an unemployment rate that is at least 120% of either the national or state average — whichever is lower.

A full map of designated HUBZones in Nebraska and the U.S. as a whole can be found on the SBA’s website.

According to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), DED and the SBA Nebraska District Office collaborated on efforts to get Nebraska counties recognized. Facing a limit on the number of counties to send for approval, SBA Nebraska District Office Deputy Director Lisa Tedesco said the organizations used indicators, like the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act (LB840), to guide their decision making.

Tedesco said by pursuing HUBzone certification, small businesses in these counties gain additional preference when applying for contracts with the federal government, as federal agencies have specific, determined goals to meet when awarding funds.

“I always say, as I’m opening up my training and outreach to businesses, the federal government is just another market for your business,” said Tedesco. “So when you put together your marketing plan…this is just another avenue — and quite a large one because the government can be a massive customer.”

For those interested in pursuing HUBZone certification or other government contracting pathways, Tedesco recommends they reach out to the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) and learn about its APEX Accelerator program.

“Our APEX Accelerator program team helps businesses apply for and receive their HUBZone certification at no cost, and then we can help them leverage that certification to earn contracting opportunities,” said NBDC Communications Director Kelly Jefferson Minty in an email to SPN.

“We can also assist with obtaining other SBA certifications like the Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract program and the 8(a) Business Development program.”

Tedesco said the SBA Nebraska District Office is planning to host a series of educational workshops and outreach events in the six newly designated counties this summer. The goal is to familiarize businesses with the program. Tedesco said more information about these events will be posted on the SBA Nebraska District Office website.