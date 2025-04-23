Updates from around the ecosystem, April 23

- Meet founder and consultant Nancy Williams in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- Tech Nebraska is searching for its next executive director.
- Student-led window cleaning business wins $15,000 at the New Venture Competition.
- The Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship recognizes contributions to the startup ecosystem at annual awards.
- Use code SPN to save 30% on registration for the CANalytics conference in Omaha on May 15.
