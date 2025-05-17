Tickets available for cultural and business exchange between Lincoln and Topeka

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Topeka Partnership are launching City Swap 2025 this summer, forming delegations from Lincoln, Nebraska, and Topeka, Kansas, to visit one another’s cities. The organizations seek to use these visits to promote local businesses and leaders, exchange tactics for economic and community growth and spark further collaborations between the two communities.

June 17-18 is when the Lincoln delegation will visit Topeka, and July 30-31 is when the Topeka delegation will visit Lincoln.

Jason Ball, president and CEO of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, said the idea for this partnership was spurred by the success of a joint intercity trip last year when delegations from Lincoln and Topeka visited Boise, Idaho. Collaborating with the then Greater Topeka Partnership President and CEO Matt Pivarnik, Ball said he saw a huge interest from attendees on the trip for further interactions with their counterparts.

“It’s so amazing when you get people on the road together — what can happen,” said Ball. “Because you’ve just changed the dynamics of the normal work-day pressures that people have.”

Participants in the Topeka visit can expect networking opportunities, expert insights, and tours of local sites under development or that showcase city initiatives, such as Link Innovation Labs, Energy Plaza and the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District.

Ball said he hopes attendees will learn development strategies that could work for Lincoln, as well as those that are more Topeka-specific, in order to trigger discussions. He said traveling Nebraskans can use this trip as a means to build connections and do business.

“We see these as future-facing events,” Ball said. “My goal for these is five years from now, 10 years from now, people are able to look back and say, ‘You know what? We really started work on that following our trip to Topeka.’”

Ball said City Swap 2025 is aimed at business and community leaders interested in shaping the future of Lincoln. While he said they are marketing primarily to Lincoln Chamber of Commerce members, registration is open to anyone interested in helping Lincoln grow — even if not a Lincoln resident.

The registration fee is $500 and covers the cost of a one night hotel stay in addition to other planned activities. Ball said those interested should register soon due to a limited number of spots available. You can register and see the agenda for the Topeka visit on the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce website. Ball also encouraged interested parties to follow the chamber on its social media channels for trip updates.

Looking ahead, Ball said the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce plans to hold an intercity trip to Madison, Wisconsin, in 2026.