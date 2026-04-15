The Gr8er Plains Summit aims to encourage individuals to invest in VC-backed Midwest startups

SPN sat down with NMotion powered by gener8tor General Partner Scott Henderson to chat about the upcoming Gr8er Plains Summit in Omaha.

The Gr8er Plains Summit is designed to educate qualified investors about the opportunity to diversify their financial portfolio by investing in venture capital-backed startups. The event takes place May 1 at Catalyst Omaha in the EDGE District.

The summit coincides with the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting and builds on the Piece by Piece Summit hosted by the UNeTech Institute in 2025. The Gr8ter Plains Summit is spearheaded by NMotion powered by gener8tor in collaboration with the Greater Omaha Chamber and Nebraska Department of Economic Development, in addition to UNeTech and UNeMed.

Event organizers said the goal is to expose people already invested in real estate and other asset classes to the “nuts and bolts” of startup investing. Topics will include deal flow analysis and due diligence. Active startup investors from across the Midwest and Great Plains region will share criteria they use when deciding whether to invest.

Interested investors will learn from experienced investors and meet a curated group of startups from the region. Beyond regional impact, the summit offers a chance to explore the local connection to other global capital markets. Delegations from Israel and Canada will be present.

The goal of the event is to help create a deeper bench of investors who can provide needed follow-on capital for startups scaling in Nebraska.

Learn more about the Gr8er Plains Summit and request an invite here.