[Video] Founder Claudia Muñoz-Nájar reflects on lessons learned from shutting down Build Más

Serial entrepreneur Claudia Muñoz-Nájar has founded three companies in two different countries. Most recently, Muñoz-Nájar was co-founder and CEO of Omaha-based Build Más, a bilingual app for Spanish-speaking contractors.

The app allowed contractors to manage their businesses while working in their native language within the app, which then translated documents like estimates and invoices into English to share with clients.

Muñoz-Nájar and her family moved from Lima, Peru to Omaha in 2021. She founded Build Más in November 2023 after learning about the day-to-day challenges that Spanish-speaking contractors face with business operations and client communication and realizing that no apps existed for that customer.

Muñoz-Nájar was accepted into the NMotion fall 2024 cohort. She received funding from the Nebraska Innovation Fund Prototype Grant. She and her team built a product with paying customers and achieved product-market fit.

And after all those milestones, Build Más shut down in March 2026. Muñoz-Nájar sat down with SPN to talk about the factors that weighed into her decision to close her startup.

She also shared some of the lessons she learned and advice for anyone just starting out in their founder journey. Watch the video below.