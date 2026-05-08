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[Video] Founder Claudia Muñoz-Nájar reflects on lessons learned from shutting down Build Más

SPN sat down with Build Más Co-founder and CEO Claudia Muñoz-Nájar following her decision to wind down operations in early 2026. She reflected on her startup journey and shared advice for other early-stage founders in Nebraska.

Stefanie Monge

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SPN Executive Editor Stefanie Monge (left) interviews Build Más Co-founder and CEO Claudia Muñoz-Nájar (right) about the decision to close her startup.

Serial entrepreneur Claudia Muñoz-Nájar has founded three companies in two different countries. Most recently, Muñoz-Nájar was co-founder and CEO of Omaha-based Build Más, a bilingual app for Spanish-speaking contractors.

The app allowed contractors to manage their businesses while working in their native language within the app, which then translated documents like estimates and invoices into English to share with clients.

Muñoz-Nájar and her family moved from Lima, Peru to Omaha in 2021. She founded Build Más in November 2023 after learning about the day-to-day challenges that Spanish-speaking contractors face with business operations and client communication and realizing that no apps existed for that customer. 

Muñoz-Nájar was accepted into the NMotion fall 2024 cohort. She received funding from the Nebraska Innovation Fund Prototype Grant. She and her team built a product with paying customers and achieved product-market fit.

And after all those milestones, Build Más shut down in March 2026. Muñoz-Nájar sat down with SPN to talk about the factors that weighed into her decision to close her startup.

She also shared some of the lessons she learned and advice for anyone just starting out in their founder journey. Watch the video below.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Stefanie Monge
Stefanie Monge is the editor of Silicon Prairie News. She is a seasoned startup strategist, community builder and journalist with a passion for entrepreneurship and experience as a founder herself. Stefanie has spent the last 15 years working with startups around the world. She was the first-ever entrepreneurship reporter at the Omaha World-Herald where she wrote about startups and small business in the late 2000s. Since her time at the Omaha World-Herald, Stefanie has spent 12 years promoting equity and access in STEM fields, has 10 years of experience producing corporate wellness and team-building events, and has served as a startup advisor and board member for six years. Stefanie is an avid traveler, having backpacked around the world for 2 years as a digital nomad. She is the founder and executive producer of international leadership development retreats and conferences, including GETconf (Gender Equity in Tech Conference), Think Start Do Women’s Entrepreneurship Series, and Welcor Retreats.
Stefanie Monge

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