From an invention standpoint, COVID shutdowns created an environment full of problems in need of solving and processes in need of revamping. One UNMC researcher saw an opportunity for a more standardized way to gather nasal samples (remember those swabs up your nose during COVID tests) while keeping medical staff safe.

The origins of MicroWash came from the “thinking on the fly mentality” of UNMC medical professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic. It’s the first product available from University Medical Devices and is now available to medical professionals nationwide.

Read about the prototyping process and how these doctors-turned-founders worked with universities, manufacturers and startup support organizations in Nebraska in the story on SPN.