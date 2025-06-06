Omaha holds steady with four companies on 2025 Fortune 500 list

Omaha is once again home to four of the nation’s largest companies, according to the newly released 2025 Fortune 500 list.

Berkshire Hathaway (#6), Union Pacific (#177), Kiewit (#247) and Mutual of Omaha (#299) all made the cut, continuing Omaha’s streak as a standout city for corporate headquarters. Combined, these companies generate more than $426 billion in annual revenue.

“Omaha’s four Fortune 500 companies are foundational pillars of our region’s economic success,” said president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber, Heath Mello. “Their global reach, deep community roots and continued reinvestment have helped make Omaha one of the most resilient and opportunity-rich cities in the country.”

Mello added that the companies “serve as innovation engines, infrastructure builders and are vital partners in the team effort of elevating Omaha,” contributing to a business-friendly reputation that helps attract talent and investment.

Omaha outpaces several peer cities in Fortune 500 headquarters, including Austin, Indianapolis and San Diego, each with only three. No other Nebraska city is represented on the list, and Omaha also hosts three additional companies in the broader Fortune 1000.

“We’re proud to work with these companies to build a stronger, more robust economy for the future,” Mello said.