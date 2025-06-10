Silicon Prairie News

Registration open for 10th annual Nebraska.Code() conference in Lincoln

Registration is open for Nebraska.Code(), the state's largest software development conference, which is returning to Lincoln July 23-25. In its 10th year, the event will feature hands-on workshops, over 80 breakout sessions and networking opportunities for developers, engineers and tech professionals.

Ani Schutz

·

Nebraska.Code(), one of the largest software development conferences in the region, will return to Lincoln next month for its 10th annual event, bringing together developers, engineers and tech professionals from across the Midwest for three days of workshops, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

The conference will be held July 23-25 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in downtown Lincoln. It opens with a full day of hands-on workshops on Wednesday, followed by over 80 breakout sessions spread across Thursday and Friday. Tracks will cover cloud computing, front-end development, DevOps practices, agile methodologies, cybersecurity, emerging technologies and career development.

Organizers say Nebraska.Code() is designed to offer something for professionals at every stage of their careers, from entry-level developers to senior engineers. The event also serves as a hub for professional development and peer connection, strongly focused on practical skills, industry trends and community building.

This year’s event is dedicated to Nebraska.Code() co-founder Adam Barney, who died in May. Organizers say Barney’s influence will be felt throughout the conference as they honor his legacy of community and craftsmanship.

In addition to the technical content, attendees will have the chance to connect with sponsors, exhibitors and industry peers. The event will draw hundreds of participants from Nebraska and surrounding states.Registration is open at nebraskacode.amegala.com, where the full schedule and speaker lineup are available.

