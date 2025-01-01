What started as a simple (and powerful) idea to show appreciation for teachers in Nebraska by sending them care packages has grown into an award-winning startup with a mission to increase engagement among educators around the country.

Camp Alpaca is one of the latest initiatives from Omaha education startup Alpaca. It’s a two-week internship that invited teachers to connect with their creative side and one another. The group came together to learn and develop resources to help themselves and other educators. It was anything but a typical teacher development training.

