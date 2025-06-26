The University of Nebraska system ranks in the top 100 globally in U.S. utility patents

The University of Nebraska (NU) system landed among the top 100 universities with the most U.S. utility patents granted in the 2024 calendar year. NU’s 47 patents ranked No. 49 in the U.S. and No. 82 in the world, according to the list compiled by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

NAI is a member organization comprised of U.S. and international universities, government agencies and nonprofit research institutes. The organization’s mission is to recognize inventors and encourage further innovations. The rankings are based on data from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“At NU, innovation is part of our DNA,” NU President Jeffrey Gold, M.D., said in an announcement by UNeMed. “Our ability to move ideas from the lab to the marketplace is a clear measure of our impact, and this recognition reflects our sustained dedication to advancing science and ultimately improving lives.”

According to UNeMed, startups including Virtual Incision, Exavir Therapeutics and Impower Health contributed to NU’s rankings with their respective patents. A list of U.S. patents issued for innovations at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2024 is available in UNeMed’s announcement.

“I’m grateful to our faculty, students and staff whose creativity and collaboration continue to drive discovery, economic growth and progress for our state and the world,” Gold said.

The top three universities in the 2024 Top 100 U.S. Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents ranking were:

The Regents of the University of California (UC) with 540 patents Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with 295 patents The University of Texas system with 234 patents

King Faisal University in Saudi Arabia with 631 patents led the 2024 Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents, followed by UC and MIT.