Applications for the NMotion Accelerator Fall 2026 cohort are due May 17

NMotion powered by gener8tor is looking for six early-stage, high-growth startups of the Great Plains region to join its upcoming NMotion Accelerator Fall 2026 cohort. The program offers $100,000 investments for 7.5% equity in selected companies, in addition to 12 weeks of coaching, networking and access to resources to scale.

The program begins in August and is open to startups of all industries and business models. The last cohort included companies ranging in offerings from bioengineered crops to Bloody Mary concentrates. Reaching 118 startups total, participants have gone on to raise additional funds and achieve new milestones toward growth.

NMotion Managing Principal Scott Henderson said he received around 350 applicants for the last cohort, with the number of current applicants already reaching around 200. He thanked gener8tor’s consistent leadership and overall network’s activity in maintaining the program’s visibility.

With artificial intelligence and other tools lowering the level of entry for entrepreneurs to build solutions, Henderson said he’s looking for founders with specialized expertise and/or direct industry experience — those who have “felt the pain of the problem” they are trying to solve.

He added that it was important for applicants to demonstrate clear evidence of traction and customer interest, with proof of customers “taking action” with the product or service.

Henderson said he did not want to discourage entrepreneurs from applying, especially if they viewed themselves as “too early” in the journey. Henderson said the application process can at least provide key insights, feedback and even connections to put them on the right path.

Usually occurring biannually, the accelerator took a pause this spring. Henderson said NMotion is in the midst of raising a new round of funds to carry on programming, with current funds planned to be deployed by the end of this year.

You can learn more about NMotion and how to apply here.