Recent updates from graduates of the NMotion startup accelerator

NMotion powered by gener8tor is a Nebraska-based accelerator program that has supported 111 startups since its inception in 2013. Under the current programming, two cohorts of high-growth companies are selected each year to receive investment, coaching and additional resources. NMotion invests $100k in each business for 7.5% equity.

NMotion is accepting applications for the NMotion Accelerator Fall 2025 cohort through Aug. 17.

Scott Henderson, NMotion managing principal and gener8tor Great Plains Fund general partner, recently wrote a guest post for SPN highlighting outcomes from his time leading the accelerator. He said 35 of the 111 companies have raised follow-on investments totalling $50.6 million. Eight of the 111 companies, he said, have exited and generated more than $60 million in returns.

“Crazy, wild-eyed entrepreneurs build here in Nebraska,” Henderson said. “They are creating well paying jobs. They feel heard, seen and supported. They are taking risks and growing immensely as people.”

Here are a few notable updates on NMotion startups from past SPN reporting and recent announcements. Additional information on these companies and others can be found under NMotion’s portfolio:

Build Más, based in Omaha, offers a bilingual platform designed to support Hispanic-owned contracting businesses. The company participated in the NMotion Accelerator Fall 2024 cohort. Recent updates include:

CodeBuddy is a Lincoln-based startup that offers AI tools in combination with expert mentorship to streamline software development for nontraditional developers. The company participated in the NMotion Growth Accelerator 2023 cohort. Recent updates include:

Officially launched its AI-integrated platform last year

Secured a $872k seed fundraising round

Cup of Coa is a Kearney-based gourmet cocoa brand. The company participated in the NMotion Accelerator Fall 2024 cohort. Former NMotion Program Manager Scott Kintner was recently named Cup of Coa director of operational growth.

Fast Forward is a Kearney-based tech startup that helps electric utilities prevent power outages and wildfires using vehicle-mounted camera systems. Formerly named Snappy Workflow, the company took part in the NMotion Venture Studio 2021. Recent updates include:

FinDaily is an Omaha-based startup that provides businesses with an automated daily email service compiling important financial information into one location. The company participated in the NMotion Growth Accelerator 2023 cohort. FinDaily became the 15th portfolio company of the Husker Venture Fund.

Immigify is a startup with a platform that utilizes AI to streamline the process for skills-based migration to the United States and speeds up the immigration workflow for both employers and employees. The company participated in the NMotion Accelerator Spring 2025 cohort. Recent updates include:

Attended the Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator

Announced it is moving operations from Oklahoma to Omaha

Leadfoot HR, an NMotion Accelerator Spring 2025 cohort member, recently rebranded to Service Stories. The Omaha-based company is offering service-based businesses a solution for increasing SEO and AI visibility.

Login.Health, based in Aurora, Nebraska, is a platform that enables users to access, manage and share personal health records in a single, secure space. The company participated in the NMotion Accelerator Spring 2025 cohort. The platform officially launched at 1 Million Cups Lincoln earlier this year.

University Medical Devices is an Omaha-based medical device startup affiliated with the University of Nebraska system. Its first available product is the nasal specimen collection device called MicroWash. Company leadership participated in the NMotion Growth Accelerator 2022 cohort. Recent updates include:

Raised a $1.6M seed funding round

The product became available nationwide with manufacturing done in Omaha

Nave Analytics is a Nebraska AgTech startup that specializes in irrigation efficiency through satellite-powered technology. The company participated in the NMotion Growth Accelerator 2023 cohort. Recent updates include:

Quantum Qool is an Omaha-based startup that utilizes patented ultrafast laser technology to help with power and heat management within electronics. Formerly named ThermOptical Cooling, the company participated in the NMotion Growth Accelerator 2023 cohort. Recent updates include:

RealmFive is a Lincoln-based AgTech startup that offers data-driven solutions to agribusiness. The company, formerly named IntelliFarm, participated in the NMotion Accelerator 2015 cohort. Recently, RealmFive debuted its new Continuous Flow Grain Grading System — a tool offering immediate and accurate assessments of grain quality — at GEAPS Exchange 2025.

Set Your Sites is a Lincoln-based camping technology startup that offers check-in, reservation and WiFi services to campgrounds. The company participated in the NMotion Accelerator Fall 2024 cohort. Recent updates include:

Follow along this fall for the announcement of the next cohort of companies accepted to the NMotion accelerator. Interested applicants can learn more about the program and how to apply on NMotion’s website. The application deadline is Aug. 17.