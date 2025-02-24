LaunchLNK announces grant recipients for 2025

Six startups are set to receive a significant boost from the 2025 LaunchLNK Grant Program, created by the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED). Selected from nearly 65 applicants, Short Answer, FuturHerd Solutions, Build Más, Set Your Sites, Bullseye GX and Landoption, have been awarded $20,000 each in non-dilutive funding, along with an array of resources to help them expand or establish operations in Lincoln.

This year’s startups span critical growth areas like AgTech, software and construction; a reflection of Lincoln’s push to foster innovation and economic development across multiple industries. Two alumni of the 2024 NMotion fall accelerator — Build Más and Set Your Sites — are among this year’s recipients

“The talent and potential of our startups creates incredible opportunities to build businesses and better our community,” said Kathy Andersen, director of innovation and entrepreneurship at LPED. “The six companies receiving the LaunchLNK Grants this year show exceptional innovation across a wide variety of industries and emerging fields. I am truly excited about how they will grow and develop with the assistance of the programs and services provided through the LaunchLNK Grant Program.”

Learn about the 2025 cohort companies

Short Answer offers gamified literacy tools for K–12 schools, addressing the challenge of core literacy in a tech-driven world. FuturHerd Solutions focuses on robotic technology to support swine caretakers, while Build Más assists Hispanic-owned contractor businesses through bilingual estimating platforms. Set Your Sites brings next-generation campground management to the outdoor industry, and Bullseye GX leverages genetic testing for improved livestock operations. Landoption streamlines enrollment in conservation and regenerative agriculture programs for landowners.

Since its founding in 2018, LaunchLNK has helped 30 program graduates raise more than $100 million in follow-on funding. The program’s reach extends beyond capital, offering access to essential business resources, networking opportunities and membership to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. These tools aim to connect recipients with the larger community, spurring growth and innovation in the region.

LPED will open the next round of LaunchLNK applications in the fall of 2025. To learn more about the grant program and how it contributes to Lincoln’s startup ecosystem, visit launchlnk.com.