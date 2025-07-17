Nominations are open for the annual Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska competition

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance are holding the fourth annual Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska competition, presented by Pinnacle Bank. Members of the manufacturing community and related sectors are eligible to submit nominations until July 31. The purpose of the competition is to celebrate innovative products manufactured in Nebraska-based facilities.

The NE Manufacturing Alliance will review applications. A company-approved description, logo and image are necessary for the submission process. Sixteen product entries will be selected to compete in a bracket-style tournament, with voting open to the public.

The winner of the final round will be announced at the NE Chamber Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 6. At the event, the 16 products from the bracket will also get the chance to showcase their company and product to attendees, including state and industry leaders.

In a LinkedIn post, NE Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Todd Bingham said this is an opportunity to bring attention to the innovations and manufacturers that help drive Nebraska’s economy.

“This competition tells the story of what we make in Nebraska, why we make it and how it supports jobs across the state and beyond,” Bingham said.

Past winners include:

The 16 products and overall winning company of the 2024 Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska competition cannot participate this year. A company’s headquarters doesn’t have to be in Nebraska, but it must manufacture its product in the state.

You can see the complete list of rules and how to nominate a product for the 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska competition at the NE Manufacturing Alliance website.