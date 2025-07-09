- Building businesses, building lives: RISE Business Academy graduates launch new futures
- Pitch Black 2025 celebrates BIPOC entrepreneurship and fifth anniversary of Midlands African Chamber
- Meet Tiffany Gamble, Founder and CEO of Gamble Tech Firm and Emerging Academy, in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Camp Alpaca gives educators the mic to build creative, culture-driven tools for schools
- NMotion is hosting a self-paced “More Founders Summer Challenge” workshop series
Updates from around the ecosystem, July 9
