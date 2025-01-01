On Thursday, residents, planners and city leaders gathered at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus for the second public workshop on the planned North Omaha innovation district. The session built on May’s kickoff meeting and focused on choosing between two paths forward: a centralized approach or a more dispersed model.

In small group discussions, community members considered the strengths of both the centralized anchor plus model and the dispersed reimagined urban areas model. Many saw potential in a hybrid approach that combines a strong central hub with smaller nodes across the district, aiming to capture the benefits of both while minimizing the risk of overconcentration or displacement.

