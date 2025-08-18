Prairie Portraits: Changmou Xu

Meet Changmou Xu, Co-founder and CSO @ A+ Berry

A+ Berry is a food tech startup that developed from research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The company seeks to create products from aronia berries to promote health and add value to the aronia berry industry in the Midwest. A+ Berry is headquartered at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

What inspired me to become an entrepreneur, and to support others on that path, is my belief that research should do more than fill publications; it should create a meaningful, lasting impact on people’s lives and contribute to social progress. As a university professor, I’m constantly thinking about how my research can go beyond the lab to make a real difference in the world.

My entrepreneurial journey began while working at the Food Innovation Center at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The outstanding innovation ecosystem at Nebraska Innovation Campus — and especially programs like Nebraska I-Corps, NMotion and The Combine — provided invaluable training, mentorship and inspiration. These experiences helped me see how scientific ideas can be transformed into real-world solutions through entrepreneurship.

Equally important was the support I received from the Business Innovation Act programs of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, whose grants played a critical role in helping me take those first steps as a founder. Without this ecosystem of encouragement, resources and belief in science-based innovation, I would not be where I am today.

This is why I’m passionate about both building my own ventures and empowering other entrepreneurs to pursue innovation with purpose.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

If I could go back in time to when I was just starting out, one key piece of advice I would give myself is: Act faster. As an academic, I was trained to think deeply, plan carefully and wait until everything was fully validated before moving forward. But in entrepreneurship, speed matters. You learn by doing, and progress often comes from taking imperfect action, not waiting for the perfect moment.

I would also tell myself: Don’t wait to ask for help. Entrepreneurship is filled with unknowns, and surrounding yourself with the right people — mentors, collaborators and supporters — can make all the difference. Programs like NMotion, The Combine and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s grants were incredibly helpful in my journey, but I only found them after stepping out of my comfort zone and seeking support.

Lastly, I’d remind myself to stay close to the problem you’re passionate about solving, and let that purpose guide you. The path won’t be linear, but if you’re driven by impact, the journey will be worth it.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

When things feel overwhelming or stagnant, I’ve learned that the best first step is to pause and reset. I’ll stop and take a break — whether it’s getting a good night’s sleep or doing something outdoors to clear my mind. That mental reset helps me return with a fresh perspective.

Once I’ve stepped back, I reflect deeply on the situation and then break it down into an actionable plan. Outlining clear, step-by-step solutions helps transform that feeling of being stuck into a sense of direction and control.

I also reach out to trusted advisers, mentors or sometimes dive into self-study to explore new perspectives or strategies. Engaging with others often helps me see challenges in a new light.

Above all, staying focused on the larger mission behind my work keeps me grounded and motivated to move forward.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges I’ve overcome was transitioning from academia to entrepreneurship, moving from a world focused on research and publication to one driven by real-world execution, uncertainty and rapid decision-making. As a university professor, I was used to working in structured environments with long timelines, but building a startup required me to adapt quickly, think commercially and step far outside my comfort zone.

The shift was both exciting and intimidating. I had to learn how to pitch, fundraise, build a product and operate in a fast-paced, resource-constrained environment — skills that weren’t part of my academic training.

I overcame this by immersing myself in the startup ecosystem. I also leaned heavily on mentors, asked a lot of questions and embraced a “learn by doing” mindset. Instead of waiting to feel fully prepared, I focused on progress over perfection — and that helped me keep moving forward.

This experience taught me the power of adaptability, community and purpose-driven work — lessons I carry with me in everything I do now.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

The Nebraska community has already played a vital role in my entrepreneurial journey, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received.

Going forward, the best way the Nebraska community can support me — and other science-driven entrepreneurs — is by continuing to foster a strong ecosystem that bridges research, innovation and commercialization. This includes encouraging collaboration between universities, startups, investors and industry partners and providing more opportunities for early-stage funding, pilot testing and real-world validation.

I also believe in the power of community storytelling. Helping local innovators gain visibility through media, events and mentorship can inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and show the world what Nebraska is capable of.

I’m proud to be part of this growing innovation community, and I look forward to giving back by supporting others on their journey as well.