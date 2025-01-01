For many Nebraska entrepreneurs, getting a loan or line of credit from a traditional bank can be a steep climb. Early-stage businesses are often seen as too risky, especially if founders lack collateral, consistent revenue or high credit scores. That’s where Community Development Financial Institutions, or CDFIs, step in — bringing capital, education and support to those who need it most.

CDFIs don’t just fill a gap in financing; they also help strengthen the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem. By taking chances on startups and small businesses, they create a cycle of investment and repayment that keeps more dollars circulating in local communities. In 2022 alone, Nebraska CDFIs issued millions in loans and investments, fueling everything from housing to small business growth.

