Prairie Portraits: Dennis Einspahr

Meet Dennis Einspahr, Founder and CEO @ Tour Golf League

Tour Golf League offers assembled lighting kits with specialized equipment that enable golf courses to hold golfing events at night conveniently and safely. Einspahr participated in the NMotion Accelerator Spring 2024 cohort.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I started buying and trading individual company stocks in high school. I became fascinated that a company’s value could change by the second. So much so, I got my degree in accounting and spent my career managing financial statements.

After learning how companies operate profitably firsthand and my startup began to generate revenue, I felt confident and inspired in pursuing entrepreneurship full time.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Spending time on the wrong road in life is priceless. Enjoy the wrong road, but not for too long.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I avoid keeping longstanding, visible to-do lists, which can become an unnecessary self-burden. Each day, I start with a clean whiteboard and list milestones toward my vision, erasing them one by one in order of impact until only one clear focus remains.

I then break that focus into the next actionable step — continuing the pattern until complete. This approach keeps me excited and motivated, rather than overwhelmed by the big picture or outstanding items. My motto: Control what you can right now.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

Reframing the priority for golfing at night on the golf course to a safer and better golfing experience. Existing products focus on the party and glow experience — creating many challenges for the golf course and barriers for golfers looking to golf at night on the golf course.

To overcome this challenge, I immersed myself in the problem. Since 2020, I have tested and developed night golf products at a local golf course by creating and managing night golf events. This enabled me to feel the problem firsthand and develop genuine solutions.

If you want to be heard and make a real impact, you need to be genuinely empathetic, knowledgeable and passionate about the problem.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

Try golfing at night on the golf course. Ask the golf course if they are using Tour Golf League night golf products. We are closing in on 20 course partners across Nebraska as we prepare for nationwide distribution in 2026.