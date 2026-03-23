Prairie Portraits: Taylor Korensky

Meet Taylor Korensky, CEO @ VisionSync / Founder @ Appsky

VisionSync is a management platform that provides teams a centralized space to break down and track the progress of completing organizational goals. Appsky is a software product development studio.

Korensky said he officially announced his transition into a full-time role at VisionSync in 2024, stepping into more of an advisory role for Appsky. He recently participated in local Techstars programming and was named a 2026 cohort member of Pipeline Entrepreneurs.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I’ve been entrepreneurial since I was a kid — always looking for ways to make a buck and have control over my own situation. I’ve never been great at working for someone else when I know I could be doing it better or differently, so I’ve been building since early college.

I got into the IT Innovation program at UNO (since been updated to the Applied Computing and Informatics program) and started working on mobile app projects locally. There weren’t many players in that space at the time, and I saw an opportunity to build a development company where we became the experts.

Appsky started as my capstone project and grew into a full-stack design and development shop. VisionSync came later through the connections we made doing development work for people and departments at UNMC, where the technology originated.

I wanted to run a SaaS company, and it was a natural fit — all those years of helping other people build and grow their products through Appsky gave us the skills, and I was ready to apply that expertise to something of our own.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Take the leap into building your own product sooner. We spent years at Appsky developing software for other people’s ideas, and that experience was invaluable. But looking back, we had the skills and the knowledge to launch a product-based SaaS company earlier than we did.

VisionSync grew naturally out of that product development experience, and once we made the shift, everything started to click in a different way.

You don’t need to wait until you feel ready — if you’re already solving problems for other companies, you’re ready to solve one of your own.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I focus on the people. When you’re building a company, there are stretches where the product feels stuck or the market feels slow. But there are always people — customers, team members, other founders — who are counting on the work moving forward.

I also stay connected to the community. Showing up at Tech Omaha events, Startup Week, 1 Million Cups — those interactions remind me that I’m not doing this alone and that the ecosystem we’re all building is bigger than any one company.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

When the state froze Business Innovation Act funding, it hit us directly. We had to cut our development team at Appsky and pause scaling up the VisionSync team as well. That’s not an abstract policy issue for me — it forced real decisions about real people.

I overcame it by getting lean, staying focused on what mattered most and speaking up. I testified in support of LB 1015 to restore that funding because founders shouldn’t have to wonder whether the programs they’ve built their plans around will suddenly disappear.

That experience reinforced something I already believed: Founders in Nebraska need to be active participants in shaping the policies that affect them.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

Warm introductions go a long way. We’re looking for direct connections to executives, senior leaders and chief-of-staff roles — the people accountable for executing strategic plans, OKRs (objectives and key results) and major initiatives across departments.

We’re also looking for strategy consulting groups open to piloting VisionSync with their clients and giving us real-world feedback. And if you’re connected to investors, we’re raising in 2026 to scale VisionSync and would welcome those conversations.

Beyond that, keep showing up — advocate for programs like the Business Innovation Act, mentor a founder, hire from local startups. The ecosystem grows when we all invest in it.