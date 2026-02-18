Pipeline welcomes eight Nebraska entrepreneurs into its 2026 programs

A new batch of Nebraska entrepreneurs has joined a community of high-growth founders in the latest Pipeline Entrepreneurs cohorts. The companies represent a variety of industries, including sportstech, medtech and software for organizational management.

Participation in the Pipeline Fellowship and Pipeline Pathfinder programs gives individuals access to guided education, one-on-one mentorship and an expanded professional network of peers in the regional ecosystem.

“The launch of our 2026 Pathfinder and Fellowship cohorts reflects our unwavering commitment to putting founders first,” Pipeline CEO Melissa Vincent said in a press release. “These programs are designed to provide entrepreneurs with access to world-class resources, a powerful network and tailored guidance — all without taking equity in their companies.”

Pipeline is a Kansas City-based organization that focuses on strengthening a network of founders in the region of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Its partners include the Kauffman Foundation, the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the University of Nebraska System.

Of the 28 startups selected this year, eight are from Nebraska. Last year, the program included four Nebraska companies.

Pipeline leadership said they broke records with over 200 applications this recruiting cycle between both of its programs. The organization said its programming has resulted in around 225 members who have generated over $2.7 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 jobs.

Nebraska entrepreneurs accepted this year have demonstrated a track record of interacting with local resources in the state’s startup ecosystem. These include the startup accelerators Techstars and NMotion, in addition to University of Nebraska System-affiliated resources such as Frontier Tech Lab, Nebraska Innovation Studio and UNeMed.

Pipeline Fellowship

Pipeline Fellows are made up of full-time, high-growth founders. Participants who complete the program are able to become Pipeline Members for additional support and community access.

Five Nebraskans are participating:

Tyler Hamik, docology: A software solution built for health care professionals. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to make collecting, tracking and updating patient records more efficient for providers. Based in Omaha.

Jason Johanning, Vital-IT: Patented technology to automate the process of determining the frailty of an individual, such as through walk speed and grip strength. The purpose is to improve patient outcomes and the workflows of care providers. Based in Omaha.

Taylor Korensky, StraightEdge Innovations, LLC (VisionSync): A strategic planning platform to assist organizations and their teams with tracking progress toward goals. Based in Omaha.

Kelly Van Ert, Empower Independence: A company dedicated to maintaining independent living and improving the quality of life for seniors and people with disabilities. Its flagship product Showerability is installable in existing showers and addresses safety concerns. Based in Omaha.

Jenilee Woltman, Mission Accomplished: An AI-powered mobile app for neurodivergent children to help them process their emotions, fulfill daily routines and spark confidence. It also allows parents to track their child’s progress. Based in Hemingford.

Pipeline Pathfinders

Pipeline described Pathfinders as the “sister program” to its Fellows program. Leadership noted that it targets early-stage, part-time founders of underserved communities, such as women, minority and rural entrepreneurs. Of the 14 selected Pipeline Pathfinders in the 2026 cohort, three entrepreneurs are based in Nebraska. These include Teresa Friesen, Tess McKinney and Riley Reynolds. Photo courtesy of Pipeline Entrepreneurs

The goal is to prepare participants to transition to full-time founders. For example, Van Ert of Empower Independence was a Pathfinder last year before moving from Minnesota to Omaha.

Three Nebraskans are participating:

Teresa Friesen, SheMate: A women-led mentorship and support network aimed at coaching young female athletes and promoting wellness. The sportstech company has mentors at the college, pro, Olympic and Paralympic levels. Based in Omaha.

Tess McKinney, Go 360 Live, LLP: Uses a 360-degree, 4K camera to enable consultants and advisers to remotely check in on the status of an environment and provide evaluations. Its team sees multiple use cases for the technology across industries, such as hospitals in rural areas and assembly lines in industrial settings. Based in Omaha.

Riley Reynolds, Rheam Medical: A medtech company using robotics and automation in solutions for minimally invasive surgery. The purpose is to reduce risks and improve consistency. Based in Lincoln.

“We are excited to see how these cohorts will drive innovation, create jobs and make a lasting economic and cultural impact on the Midwest and beyond,” Vincent said.

Startland News provided additional coverage of the new Pipeline participants. You can read more about the latest Pipeline Fellows and Pipeline Pathfinders on its website.