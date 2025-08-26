Pipeline Entrepreneurs accepting applications for 2026 programming

Applications for the 2026 Pipeline Fellowship and Pathfinder cohorts are now open. Pipeline Entrepreneurs is a program for high-growth founders in the Midwest that provides one-on-one mentorship, educational modules and networking opportunities to help scale their startups.

The application window closes Nov. 21. A series of follow-up interviews will occur for applicants of both programs before cohorts begin in late January.

Pipeline Entrepreneurs is a Kansas City-based organization that offers members access to training, funding sources and support networks of experienced entrepreneurs and investors for zero equity. Its programming is open to all industries. The geographic focus area consists of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, and partners include the Kauffman Foundation and the University of Nebraska system.

The Pipeline Fellowship program aims to support full-time, high-growth entrepreneurs. According to Pipeline, participants will have to pay a $2,500 logistics fee for travel needs and program-related expenses. Completion of the program enables founders to pursue the Pipeline Membership program and gain access to the alumni community, workshops and events.

The Pipeline Pathfinder program aims to support part-time and early-stage founders, specifically those of underserved communities including women, minority and rural entrepreneurs. The goal is to help them advance to the point of becoming full-time founders who then pursue the Pipeline Fellowship program. There are no fees for Pathfinder cohorts.

Of the 27 founders chosen for the overall 2025 Pipeline cohort, four were from Nebraska:

“I think their ‘founder-first’ approach is very unique,” Munoz-Najar said in an email to SPN. “My cohort has amazing founders from very diverse backgrounds, and the members we have met are truly exceptional and fun business people.”

According to Pipeline, the application process itself includes opportunities to assist founders — even if they don’t get accepted.



“Our team works diligently to connect each applicant with the right growth resources, recommend relevant investor groups (if applicable) and add them to our networking events list (for open events),” Pipeline Entrepreneurs said in the FAQ section of their application portal. “This approach ensures a win-win situation for entrepreneurs.”

Interested founders can read more about the Pipeline Fellowship and Pathfinder programs and how to apply on the organization’s application portal.

Pipeline Entrepreneurs is holding an event at Catalyst in Omaha’s EDGE District on Sept. 11. The event will include designated networking time for attendees and a fireside chat with former Nebraska Medicine CEO James Linder. Organizers said it would be an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to learn more about Pipeline and how to get involved.