Speakers needed for 2026 Nebraska Women in STEM Conference

The 2026 Nebraska Women in STEM Conference is happening March 26-27 at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in La Vista. The event is designed to provide support and professional development opportunities for women pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers across Nebraska. The fourth annual conference is looking for speakers to present on sought-after topics, such as transferable and technical skills, personal branding and leadership.

The deadline to apply to present is Sept. 30.

According to Nebraska Women in STEM, conference attendees will have the chance to build support networks, gain insights from industry experts and discuss workforce trends, needs and opportunities. You can refer to last year’s agenda to get a sense of the conference.

“Every year, the Nebraska Women in STEM Conference grows,” Nebraska Cures Executive Director Amanda McGill Johnson said in an event announcement. “We’ve fostered an inspiring, fun and encouraging environment where women and allies feel supported and heard.”

McGill Johnson said in an email to SPN that organizers will pick speakers this fall and plan to release the agenda in early December. She said a limited number of scholarships will be available in January to help cover a portion of registration costs.

The keynote speaker for the 2026 Nebraska Women in STEM Conference will be NASA astronaut Col. Eileen Collins — the first woman to pilot a U.S. spacecraft and the first woman to command a space shuttle mission.

Interested applicants can learn more about the event, topics of interest and how to apply to present on the 2026 Nebraska Women in STEM Conference webpage. McGill Johnson said early-bird registration will open later in September.