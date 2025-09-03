- Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship releases 2024-2025 annual report
- Meet Jenilee Woltman, founder and creator of Mission Accomplished, in the latest Prairie Portrait
- The Omaha Data Science Academy received accreditation in Nebraska
- With a new entrepreneurship space and housing boom, Hastings aims for breakthrough growth
- SPN Exclusive: NU President Jeffrey Gold responds to uncertainty after more than $50 million in federal research cuts
updates from around the ecoystem, Sept. 3
·
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply