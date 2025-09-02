Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship releases 2024-2025 annual report

The Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) released its 2024-2025 annual report, highlighting a year of new ecosystem impact, new programming and global recognition. University of Nebraska leaders lauded the center’s engagement across campuses and around the state, and shared how the wider entrepreneurial ecosystem can continue to be an asset this academic year.

The Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship connects students with curriculum, professional networks and opportunities to help foster the skills necessary to start and run a business. The center is housed in the College of Business at UNL and offers interdisciplinary programming.

A top accomplishment noted in the 2024-2025 annual report was The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur recognizing the UNL undergraduate entrepreneurship program among the top 50 schools for 2025. The university ranked No. 42 globally and No. 12 in the Midwest.

“At the University of Nebraska, entrepreneurship is a mindset rooted in creativity, resilience and a strong sense of purpose,” University of Nebraska President Jeffrey Gold said in the report. “The Center for Entrepreneurship brings that mindset to life, offering students from every discipline the opportunity to grow their ideas, connect with experienced mentors and translate vision into action.”

In an email to SPN, Student Engagement and Recruitment Coordinator Mallory Krenk said a combination of factors have contributed to the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship’s recent traction. These include a growing interest in entrepreneurship by the student body, collaboration among faculty and engagement from business leaders in the community to assist with one-on-one coaching, judging competitions and resume-building opportunities to students.

“Two years ago, we had 215 student registrants in our signature events and competitions, and during the 2024-25 academic year, that number was 438,” Krenk said. “In addition, 50% of student participants come from outside the College of Business.”

Highlights of the 2024-2025 annual report include:

269 students enrolled in an entrepreneurship major or minor

$97k in prize funding awarded to students and student-run businesses

$150k invested into Nebraska-based startups through the Husker Venture Fund

The launch of the Nebraska Entrepreneurship Accelerator, providing 21 students with expert mentorship, peer groups, educational resources and scholarships of $1,000 each

The inaugural Cornhusker Venture Capital Competition hosted by the Husker Venture Fund, providing five teams from Midwestern universities hands-on venture capital experience

An expanded bracket of 64 teams and over $80k awarded during the 38th annual New Venture Competition

Krenk said the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship will continue to support its students and the wider ecosystem in the current 2025-2026 academic year. For example, she said the center plans to extend invitations for its competitions and events to students from other Nebraska-system campuses.

“Typically, our events are limited to UNL students, but we see the impacts of interdisciplinary collaboration every day and believe there’s power in connecting the campuses and the students within them,” Krenk said.

Are you a Nebraska alum or entrepreneur interested in supporting the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship as a mentor or volunteer? Share your information here.