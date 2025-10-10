Silicon Prairie Startup Week events officially kicked off over the weekend with the 10 Hour Challenge x JumpStart Challenge at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln. Around 60 people showed up for a 10-hour sprint to build their ideas. In the end, 10 teams pitched.

Some teams will continue iterating on their concepts to pitch again at the JumpStart Challenge finals at 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6 at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

You still have a chance to check out the Don’t Panic Labs space AND throw your hat in the ring for a piece of the $6,000 JumpStart Challenge prize pool even if you didn’t attend on Saturday. DPL is the host for all SPSW events on Tuesday, Oct. 7, including the announcement of the final results of the JumpStart Challenge.

Read about the top three teams from Saturday’s event and how to sign up to pitch at the JumpStart Challenge finals in the story on SPN.