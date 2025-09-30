2025 Tech Nebraska Summit to connect the community and explore ways to support innovation in Nebraska

Tech Nebraska has released the complete agenda for its upcoming 2025 Tech Nebraska Summit on Oct. 30 at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District. The event is an opportunity for entrepreneurs, innovators and other stakeholders within Nebraska’s tech ecosystem to come together, network, learn emerging trends and explore ways to keep the state competitive on a national level.

Starting in 2023 in partnership with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tech Nebraska has worked to advance pro-growth tech initiatives by fostering support from Nebraska’s private, government and education sectors. It serves as the state’s first tech industry trade association.

Tech Nebraska says the Tech Nebraska Summit is for tech and business leaders, startup founders and investors, industry professionals, policymakers and tech enthusiasts. Topics of discussion include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud modernization, startup funding and scaling, policymaking, workforce development and the future of Tech Nebraska.

Featured speakers include:

Greg Tehven, co-founder and CEO of Emerging Prairie and co-founder and board chair of Grand Farm

Jahmy Hindman, CTO of John Deere

Mike Hilgers, Nebraska attorney general

“Our goal for the Tech Nebraska Summit is to serve as a catalyst and a convener,” Tech Nebraska Executive Director Emily Allen said in an email to SPN. Allen stepped into her leadership role earlier this summer.

“We want attendees to leave the event feeling inspired, better informed, more connected to Nebraska’s growing tech ecosystem and excited for the 2026 Tech Nebraska Summit,” she added.

Students are encouraged to attend the summit, Allen said. She said Tech Nebraska is working with local colleges and universities to have their students attend and that additional students have shown interest in volunteering for hands-on experience and networking opportunities.

“Looking ahead, the Tech Nebraska Summit will help inform and shape future initiatives, whether that is expanded programming, strategic relationships, advocacy and policy efforts that support technology and innovation across the state (and region),” Allen said.

Ticket sales end Oct. 25. Interested attendees can learn more about the event and how to register on Tech Nebraska’s website.