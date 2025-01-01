|
In late September, a statewide stroke conference showcased how technology can turn remote learning into a hands-on, collaborative experience. Hologram boxes, virtual reality headsets and interactive walls connected health care providers across four University of Nebraska Medical Center campuses to simulate an in-person learning environment.
Attendees from Omaha, Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff were able to simultaneously watch and interact with holograms, and one another, in real-time. The event was hosted by the UNMC iExcel program, whose mission is to improve human performance in health care by adopting “high-fidelity simulation, interprofessional collaboration and experiential learning technologies.”
