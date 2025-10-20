Prairie Portraits: Fadi Alsaleem

Meet Fadi Alsaleem, Interim CTO @ Grasshopper Health / Associate Professor @ University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Grasshopper Health is a MedTech startup originating from collaborative work across the University of Nebraska System. Researchers are building a wearable patch to analyze a patient’s gait with the goal of medical and health professionals using the data for the early detection and monitoring of neurologic, vascular and musculoskeletal diseases.

At UNL, Alsaleem has earned an endowed professorship for his work in the College of Engineering.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

After many years of successfully securing federal research funding, I often asked myself: What’s next? Doing research is fun and intellectually inspiring, but I began to realize that translating discoveries into real-world products that directly impact people’s lives is even more important.

The turning point came when I met Dr. Jeffrey Gold, the president of the University of Nebraska System. I was seeking his guidance to establish a research center around my work, and his very first comment was, “Have you ever considered commercialization?” That single question shifted my perspective. It made me realize that commercialization was not a distraction from research, but rather the natural extension of it — the bridge between the lab and the community.

That conversation lit the spark and set me on the entrepreneurial path, with the goal of not only advancing science but also making it accessible and useful to society. Gold is now a member of our board of directors.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

This advice may especially resonate with faculty like me: Find a strong CEO early on. Partner with someone who has a proven track record of running successful startups.

As researchers, we know how to develop technology and push the boundaries of knowledge, but building a sustainable business model, managing operations and pitching to investors is a very different skill set. I learned that the hard way — trying to juggle both the science and the business stretched me too thin. Looking back, I would tell myself: Don’t try to do it all alone. Surround yourself with the right people, build a complementary team and let each person bring their expertise to the table.

I was fortunate to find Richard Vlasimsky, our CEO, whose leadership and experience have been instrumental in guiding our company forward. Having the right partner can accelerate your progress, minimize mistakes and make the journey more enjoyable.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

First of all, I want to acknowledge that this is truly a team effort. It’s a multi-campus University of Nebraska System collaboration. Key collaborators at UNO, UNMC and UNL have been instrumental in helping us build the knowledge and navigate technical challenges along the way.

Like most entrepreneurs, I’ve faced my share of roadblocks and moments of discouragement. What keeps me motivated is remembering the potential impact this work can have on people’s lives. When I pause and imagine our technology in the hands of patients, clinicians or industries making a real difference, it recenters me.

I also draw strength from the “good days” — those moments when we secured a key partnership, received an award or saw promising results in the lab. These milestones remind me that progress is always possible, even if the journey sometimes feels slow. Most importantly, I lean on my team and network. Sharing the burden and receiving encouragement from others keeps me moving forward, even during the most overwhelming times.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

Securing the first check is always the toughest milestone. It’s more than just funding — it’s symbolic, a validation of your vision in the eyes of others and a catalyst for momentum. To reach that point, I concentrated on building connections and sharing our story with as many people as possible. Along the way, I refined how I communicated our technology, learned to align it with the priorities of potential partners and kept knocking on doors even after hearing “no” multiple times.

I also leaned heavily on Nebraska’s strong startup ecosystem. For example, NUtech Ventures helped patent our technology and, with UNeMed, played a key role in spreading the word about our work.

Mentors at the UNL College of Engineering and the NU president’s office have helped me navigate the entrepreneurial journey and have been invaluable in connecting me with key people across Nebraska. That ecosystem was essential in helping us take our first big step forward.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

The Nebraska community has already been a great source of support, and I believe there’s even more we can do together. Help us spread the word about our work and attract more visionary business leaders who can partner with us. Connecting researchers and entrepreneurs with seasoned CEOs and investors is one of the most powerful ways to accelerate progress.

Additionally, creating more events to encourage and celebrate startup milestones — whether it’s the launch of a new product, securing funding or reaching the first customer — will strengthen the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the state. Every time we showcase and support local success stories, we inspire the next wave of entrepreneurs to take the leap.