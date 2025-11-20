The first digital asset bank in the U.S. got the green light to launch operations in Norfolk, Nebraska. Global fintech company Telcoin received the final charter approval on Nov. 12 from Gov. Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance.

Experts say the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act positioned the state as an attractive location to establish the first-ever regulated U.S. digital asset depository. But the opportunity isn’t without risk.

The burgeoning digital assets market means more economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and developers of fintech and crypto in Nebraska. It also means more considerations for businesses, banks and policymakers in order to protect customers.

Telcoin leadership anticipates that operations will begin in Norfolk in December. Read more in the story on SPN.